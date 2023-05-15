Agency21 International announces its first-ever franchise with legend Wasim Akram

The agreement was signed between Agency21 International and Wasim Akram. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by the presence of Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, and Wasim Akram who expressed his excitement for the new venture followed by an auspicious gathering at the luxurious Karachi Marriott Hotel. The real estate world witnessed Akram launch “Wasim Akram’s Agency21 franchise” in a ceremony that set Pakistan’s social and mainstream media abuzz. Pertinent to state, the launch event was a celebration of the newest addition to the Agency21 family, promising to bring innovative technology, exceptional service, and unmatched expertise to the real estate market in Pakistan.

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s real estate industry, including Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar, Group Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, the legendary cricketer Wasim Akram himself and other notable celebrities including Moin khan, Shoaib Malik, and Asim Jofa.

During the event, Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar stated, “We are proud to launch Wasim Akram’s franchise with Agency21. This partnership aims to bring the latest real estate technologies, services, and expertise to our clients in Pakistan.”

As the night progressed, Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have Wasim Akram on board as our partner in this new venture. His expertise and experience in the industry are unparalleled, and we believe this partnership will take us to new heights of success.”

The man of the hour, Wasim Akram, expressed his delight, saying, “I am honoured to be a part of this momentous occasion and to partner with Agency21. This is a great opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the real estate sector in Pakistan and provide our clients with the best possible services.”

The event showcased the latest advancements in real estate technology, with interactive VR and floor plan technologies stealing the show. The franchise also introduced the audience to IMARAT Group’s CSR and real estate certifications, highlighting their commitment to excellence in all aspects of the industry.

The event was a feast for the senses, with stunning visuals of IMARAT Group’s construction updates and project maps taking centre stage. The night ended on a high note with Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar delivering a rousing speech, followed by the traditional cake cutting ceremony and a sumptuous dinner.

Agency21 is a real estate agency with a long-standing history of success and excellence. Established 25 years ago in the UK, Agency21 received an award for the Best Estate Agency before expanding to Pakistan and adopting the name Agency21 International.

Since its inception in Pakistan, Agency21 has established itself as the largest estate agency in the country, having presence across 30+ cities, and over 1500 advisors serving more than 20,000 satisfied clients. The company has been in the estate agency business for a span of two decades and solidifying its reputation as a trustworthy and reliable source for all real estate needs.

With the launch of Wasim Akram’s franchise, Agency21 is set to revolutionise the real estate industry in Pakistan. The company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, service, and expertise is sure to set a new standard for the industry.