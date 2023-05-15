Impartiality of institutions

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that unless all political parties agree that the military establishment and the judiciary must remain “impartial”, the country’s future will remain wrapped in uncertainty. Bilawal, who is also the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, in a tweet reminisced on the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed in 2006 by the two major political parties of the time, the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pledging not to side with undemocratic forces in a bid to topple each other’s government. Hailing the agreement, Bilawal said that “the CoD laid out a framework for political parties to abide by.” “Until and unless we all agree that the establishment and judiciary must remain impartial, and the Constitution must reign supreme, the country is doomed to suffer experiments and their aftermath,” he stressed. Earlier this week, the PPP chairman had made it clear that his party was neither jubilant over the arrest of any politician, nor did it support the banning of any political party.