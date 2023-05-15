CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 4 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 25 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 25 suspected persons were interrogated and 4 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh members Salman, Malik Israr, Sher Zaman, Abdul Khaliq and Sher Muhammad, he added.

The spokesman said that explosives 520 grams, one IED bomb, 2 rocket shells, 7 booster shells RPG, 4 detonators, safety fuse wire 6 feet, 2 prima cards, one pistol, 6 bullets, 26 pamphlets, 30 stickers, Mobile phone and 24340 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 4 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Gujranwala and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. The spokesman added that 248 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 11528 persons were checked, 51 suspects were arrested, 39 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.