Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N in PDM’s sit-in outside SC: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif had arrived in Islamabad to participate in the sit-in to be staged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday). “On the instructions of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Party’s President Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz S arif will represent the Muslim League (N) in the PDM sit-in on Monday,” the minister said in a news statement. The PML-N would participate in the sit-in under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she added.