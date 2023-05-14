Court declares plea against Imran’s marriage inadmissible

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday declared inadmissible an application pleading that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s marriage was ‘illegal’. Civil Senior Judge Nasr Minullah Baloch reserved his decision and later announced that the plea was inadmissible. In its decision, the court further said that the matter of marriage during the period of iddat was beyond its jurisdiction. The iddat period is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe on account of the death of her husband or the dissolution of the marriage. The alleged un-Islamic nikkah of Imran and Bushra Bibi was brought to light by a petition filed by Muhammad Hanif, a citizen of Pakistan. During the hearing, the court inquired how the former premier’s marriage in Lahore became the jurisdiction of the Islamabad sessions court. To this, the petitioner’s lawyer said that the “fraud” started at Bani Gala and the marriage took place in Lahore. According to the lawyer, the process of the marriage started in Islamabad so the matter would fall under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad court. “Imran Khan was eager to become the prime minister, so he got married during the iddat period,” he alleged.