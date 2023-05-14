Sohail plans to cast Salman in his next project

Sohail Khan has revealed his plans to cast his brother, Salman Khan, in his upcoming film, which is likely to be an action-packed movie. The Jai Ho director shared this news at a launch event, where he mentioned that he is presently working on the project. While speaking about his decision, Sohail stated that Salman is his first choice for the film but also emphasised that he will approach him only if he is suitable for the role. “He is my brother, but he is professional too. It depends on him if he likes it,” he added. Sohail has previously worked with Salman in movies like Hello Brother, Jai Ho and Pyaar Kiya Toh Darma Kya. The director also mentioned that the film has great expectations, especially since it stars Salman Khan. Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie, Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.