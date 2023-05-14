Alhamra hosts Iranian Art Workshop

The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Khana e Farhang Iran, proudly presented a fabulous Iranian Art Workshop. The workshop was attended by esteemed guests, including the Executive Director of Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, who warmly welcomed the distinguished Iranian artists to Alhamra. Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar acknowledged these artists’ invaluable contributions to nurturing our youth’s artistic talents and expressed profound gratitude for their efforts. He emphasized that art serves as a deep means to enrich and satisfy the human aesthetic sensibility and the unwavering passion of our youth towards diverse forms of fine arts is genuinely commendable. The one-day workshop featured renowned Iranian artists, including Master Mahmoud Rahii Ahad, Master Muhammad Yazdani Nia and Master Muhammad Jan Bakhshi, who generously shared their expertise in traditional and contemporary calligraphy and painting techniques with enthusiastic participants. The Lahore Arts Council extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Iranian artists for providing the youth of Pakistan with a rare opportunity to learn and embrace the rich artistic heritage of Iran.