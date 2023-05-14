Pakistan First

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested by NAB from the Islamabad court, after which his supporters started a series of protests across the country, but if this protest had been peaceful, it would not have been surprising. Because in the past, many politicians of Pakistan have not only been arrested on the charges of corruption, but they have also been disqualified, but no political party had ever dared to attack the army belongings and burn their houses. The way Imran Khan’s followers attacked Pakistan Army installations, Corps Commander Lahore’s house and then GHQ cannot be the act of any political party. The house, which was burnt by PTI workers, is the house of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah before the house of Corps Commander Lahore which is known as Jinnah House because the founder of Pakistan also stayed in this house.

Because this has not happened in the 75-year history of Pakistan, what the PTI did. In any case, entering the offices of national properties and sensitive institutions and setting fire to them does not flatter any patriotic Pakistani. Seeing the property burnt by the protesters, the heart is crying tears of blood. The fact cannot be denied that protest is a fundamental right of any citizen, but in civilized societies, the life of a common man is not wasted in the name of mass procession and protest. The people involved in the protestors who are damaging the country’s property have actually been or have become the tools of anti-national forces.

My message to the violent protestors through this column is that this country is yours and the future of your children is connected with this country, so don’t get emotional and destroy the future of your children with your hands.

Remember, leaders should be Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif or Zardari, all their children are living luxurious lives outside the country, so do not pull the ground from under the feet of your children for the benefit of these people, because Imran Khan and other leaders of PTI have become indifferent to the protesters. The manner in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested has been declared illegal by the court but May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army has given a very tolerant statement on this. There is no doubt that immediately after the arrest of the PTI Chairman, there were organized attacks on Army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised. When Imran Khan was arrested, PTI’s second leadership called for an immediate protest and now videos and audio have surfaced in which the PTI leadership is happy about the attack on the corps commander’s house and the workers are also getting well done by leadership on this violent act.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Army, these evil elements are actively inciting public sentiments to fulfil their selfish goals, and on the other hand, by putting dust in the eyes of the people, they also highlight the importance of the army for the country which is an example of duality. What the eternal enemy of the country could not do for seventy-five years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done. According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Army, the army showed extreme patience, tolerance and courage and without caring about its reputation, acted with utmost patience and tolerance in the wider interest of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, the serious responsibility of the Army foiled this conspiracy – we know very well that there were orders, directives and complete pre-planning of some evil leadership of the party behind it. Facilitators, planners and political activists involved in these activities have been identified and strict action will be taken against them as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences said by the spokesperson of the Pak Army. According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Army, a severe response will be given in case of any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties, the full responsibility of which will be on the group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war. The statement of the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army and how the guards of the borders of our country have acted sensibly after the attack on the installations of the Pakistan Army is commendable and it also has a message for the enemy.

We should not fall into the trap of the enemy. The enemy cannot dare to fight with us, so he is making a heinous plot to make us fight with his army by entangling us in political and religious differences, and we must do all we can to thwart this heinous plot of the enemy. Political and religious differences have to be eliminated and the atmosphere of brotherhood should be maintained because if there is Pakistan then we are. No political party or political leader is above the country. It is this country that has nurtured the political parties and political leaders have become valuable because of the country, so first think about the country and don’t be a tool of the enemy for power, in that is the good of the country and everyone.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.