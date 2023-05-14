PN commissions new technologically advanced Chinese frigates

Modern platforms in defence are critical to national security and it keeps intact the technological expertise and encourages spin-off technologies and innovation. The induction of modern weaponry increases defence capability of a country and helps to maintain credible deterrence. The journey of development and achievements of the Pakistan Navy (PN) has been relatively quiet but continuous. With the country’s independence, PN started its journey with a very few old Royal Navy ships, and a one-room office in which the Naval Headquarters was established.

Despite the lack of resources and relevant production capacity at home, the PN has always commendably safeguarded the maritime borders. PN plays a crucial role in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests, which include securing sea lines of communication, protecting maritime resources, preventing maritime terrorism and piracy, and supporting economic development through maritime trade.

To supplement its mission, PN has invested in building a diverse fleet of surface ships. The PN also operates several bases and installations along Pakistan’s coastline, which provide critical infrastructure and logistical support for its operations. In addition to its operational role, PN also contributes to regional and international efforts to maintain maritime security. For example, it participates in multinational exercises and patrols with other navies in the region to promote cooperation and interoperability.

For the past two decades, the Indian Navy has drastically increased its spending on its obsession with Indian Ocean waters. Taking advantage of the blessings of the world powers and access to Western technology, India is constantly expanding its navy. In these circumstances, the PN cannot make any unnecessary comparisons but a well-balanced and strong navy is a basic requirement for its defence needs and for fulfilling its international and national responsibilities in the Indian Ocean. Therefore, a fleet was required that guarantees the defence of the country; safe naval routes in the region; and the protection of Pakistan’s maritime resources and merchant ships.

To this end, PN while keeping in view the security challenges at Indian Ocean Region (IOR), stepping up to modernize its fleet in order to maintain a reasonable force at sea. PN has revised its development plans and inducting new technological advanced platforms into the service. Previously, PN had relied on UK and US for military equipment and in fact these military platforms had provided essential tenets of training and professionalism to PN. However, due to Geo-political tilt and military-technological partnership with China, PN has worked on a comprehensive program to transform its naval platforms especially the destroyers or frigates ships.

PN had historically been operating with 8 to 9 major surface ships which constrain country’s regional footprints and influence. To redress this, the fleet size comprising of more than 50 ships was envisioned by the PN. Under this, the Navy has recently acquired new platforms including the MILGEM Class Turkish Corvettes and Chinese 054 A/P frigates.

Recently, two Type 054 A/P Frigates, PNS SHAHJAHAN and PNS TIPPU SULTAN have been commissioned together at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, Shanghai, China. The Chief of the Naval Staff of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the momentous occasion as chief guest. The commissioning ceremony of ships marked the successful culmination of Type 054A/P project with four ships of the class constructed for PN. The first and second Type 054A/P Frigates PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR joined PN fleet in Jan 22 and Aug 22 respectively.

PNS SHAHJAHAN takes her name from the famous Muslim Emperor of sub- continent “Shahab Uddin Muhammad Khurram” also known as “Shahjahan” who was the fifth king of Mughal dynasty and ruled from 1628 to 1658. Whereas, PNS TIPPU SULTAN is named after the Muslim ruler of the kingdom of Mysore “Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tippu” who reigned from 1782 to 1799.

Both ships are one of the most advanced platforms of PN Surface Fleet. The construction of both frigates is hinged upon modern stealth design with capability to simultaneously execute number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment. The 4000 tons frigates are technologically advanced and highly capable platforms with enormous surface to surface, land attack, surface to air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential. Both Frigates are fitted with potent weapons including Surface to Air (SAM) and Supersonic Surface to Surface Missiles (SSM). Besides, ships have Guns, Torpedoes and Torpedo Defence Systems. Weapons and Sensors installed onboard ships make them state-of-the-art platforms which can perform variety of maritime Operations including Anti Surface, Anti Air, Anti-Submarine and Maritime Security Operations. These ships will provide deterrence and means for averting threats in our region while contributing towards protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underlined that construction of these frigates by the China bears testimony to the formidable defence cooperation between Pakistan and China. He further added that completion of the project is a major leap forward towards Pakistan’s capabilities to response to maritime threats while contributing to peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. Chief of the Naval Staff also paid tribute to PLA (N) for its commendable role in pursuance of international peace and stated that bilateral engagements between PN and PLA (N) are reflective of our collaborative response against transnational threats.

Commissioning of these new Chinese platforms is undoubtedly a milestone for the PN. There is no doubt in concluding that in response to the transforming nature of the threat posted to national and maritime security, PN is developing multi-dimensional response framework. The able command of PN is really taking the force to a position where it can claim itself a “responsible farsighted navy with a vision of ensuring maritime security”.