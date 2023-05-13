Punjab schools to open today

Punjab School Education Department Friday announced to resume classes in government schools as usual across the province from today (Saturday).

“Today (Friday) is the last day of holidays in school,” a department official said in a statement on Friday.

Educational institutions were closed for two days after violent protests, triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, erupted earlier this week. In Punjab, provincial authorities decided to shut down educational institutions, as the violence intensified and eventually claimed the lives of four people and left numerous injured.

There was uncertainty regarding the law and order situation in the province, as protestors stormed into the high-security zone, vandalising and damaging property. In a notification issued on May 10, the Punjab School Education Department had announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days – May 11 and May 12. Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all educational institutes except medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12. “Secondary School First Annual exam, 2023 to be held on 11th and 12th May also postponed,” the notification added. Sindh, meanwhile, had decided to continue with the examinations and said that all schools would remain open despite the protests. The government also warned schools against closure and said it would take action if any educational institutions were found shut.