I did not come to solely become a heroine: Sonya Hussyn

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn addressed her choices of scripts saying she prefers to essay well-sketched characters of passionate girls rather than just being a prop in films.

In a recent outing with a local media outlet, Hussyn was asked why she is still doing more dramas than films and rather unconventional characters, despite having a pretty face and all other attributes of a typical heroine.

The actor said that she likes doing such characters and feels blessed to have such scripts come her way, as people believe her to be capable of essaying such strong and brave characters. “I’m only thankful for the opportunity because I yearn for it every day,” Hussyn said.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ star said she wants to have a bit of both world and occasionally takes up glamorous roles as well. “A few months ago, I did Tich Button and I had a glamorous character in it. I had makeup on, my hair was blow-dried and I wore fitted clothes,” she noted, adding that her primary reason to join the industry was never to solely be a heroine, but to bring a change in society with her on-screen work.

“When you’re a good actor and you can adapt and take on different roles, then I don’t think it matters whether you do romantic or tough roles,” Hussyn added.

Speaking about the limited number of films in her work, she asserted, “One of the main reasons for not doing enough films is because I want women to not just be used as a prop or an item girl.”

Towards the end of the tell-all, Hussyn also teased her next Eid release saying she will be seen in a ‘patakha’ role in it.

Meanwhile, on the TV front, Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noorul Ain in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan. The play about companionship and compromises airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.