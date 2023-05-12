Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to support Imran Khan

Indian reality TV star, Rakhi Sawant, has taken to TikTok to urge Pakistanis to stand up for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Known for her unfiltered approach to life and over-the-top antics, Sawant has been a constant source of entertainment over the years. In her latest video, Sawant can be seen with a sombre expression, urging Pakistanis to raise their voice and free Imran Khan. “Raise your voice, Pakistanis – free Imran Khan,” stated an impassioned Sawant. “If this had happened in our country, all hell would have been loose.” Sawant further chided Pakistanis to stop wasting their time on TikTok and go raise their voice. “Go! Rise, Pakistanis. Rise!” she exclaimed. The video has gone viral on social media platforms and has garnered mixed reactions from both Indian and Pakistani audiences.

This is not the first time that Sawant has expressed her support for Pakistani politics and culture. In 2019, she shared a video of Imran Khan talking about releasing India’s pilot as a gesture of peace. She also clarified that she loved her country and that the images of her draped in the Pakistani flag were in reference to a character she was playing. Sawant’s video has come at a time when Imran Khan is facing legal troubles in Pakistan. He was recently arrested on charges of sedition and terrorism for allegedly inciting violence during a protest against the French president’s comments on Islam. The arrest has sparked widespread protests in Pakistan, with many of Khan’s supporters calling for his release.

Sawant’s call to action has resonated with some Pakistanis, who have praised her for her support. However, others have criticised her for meddling in Pakistani politics and accused her of seeking attention. Regardless of the reactions, Sawant has once again managed to capture the attention of audiences on both sides of the border.