Night navigation for oil tankers resumes in Pakistan after 28 years

After a hiatus of 28 years, night navigation of fully-laden petroleum products vessel has successfully commenced in Pakistan.

An oil vessel MT. Ardmore, carrying imported Motor Gasoline, bethered at the Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company (FOTCO) by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on May 10 under night navigation protocols.

“This marks successful commencement of fully operational night navigation for oil tankers calling at PQA, a major breakthrough in oil import handling operations in Pakistan,” the company said in a press statement issued in this regard.

It should be noted that through this initiative, the port and FOTCOs’ capacity to handle petroleum vessels will enhance by up to 30%, translating into a handling capacity of 18 vessels in a month which will resolve port congestion and save heavy demurrages faced by the importers during peak seasons.

“The growing need of petroleum products coupled with increasing reliance on imports warrant efficient functioning of port infrastructures across the country,” the statement read.

With FOTCO and PQA handling over 70% of imported finished POL products, the efficient operations of port and terminal are critical for country’s energy security.

Efforts in rationalising berthing plans, vessel performance, and maximising cross country pipeline utilisation will result in ensuring longer term sustainable, efficient and cost-effective supply of petroleum to the end consumer.