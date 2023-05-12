Indian Actors as old men created by AI

On social media, artificial intelligence (AI) tools have gained popularity, and several artists are now utilizing them to produce intriguing results. Because AI has advanced so much, people can now easily create all kinds of images, sometimes even imagining how things might appear in the future. Now, an artist has transformed well-known South Indian and Bollywood actors into elderly men using artificial intelligence software, and the results have shocked many online.

Ten images by the artist SK MD Abu Sahid depict what these honorees will look like in their later years. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and Akshay Kumar are featured in the post.

In the now-viral post, almost all the actors are seen with white beards and puffy eyes, representing dark circles. Their skin looks saggy and Salman Khan and Prabhas are even seen donning glasses.

These AI-generated pictures took the internet by storm and many users were left amazed. “AI imagines actors as old men,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Since being shared two days ago, the post has amassed over 46,000 likes and 400 comments.

“Hritik look like Ranbir Kapoor,” said a user.

“Meanwhile Anil Kapoor’s case : error 404,” added another user.

A third person commented, “Only Salman Khan, Prabhas & Akshay Kumar are recognisable…”

“Shahid kapoor looks like Rajkumar Rao,” remarked a person.

“Why SRK is looking like Imran Khan,” said an internet user.

“Akshay looking more cooler than now,” added a user.

“Hrithik Roshan somewhat looks like the role of sweeper he played in Dhoom 2,” remarked another user.

Another person said, “Ranbir looks like sanjay dutt.”