PM summons NSC meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Friday).

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Prime Minister House.

The meeting will bring together the military and civil leadership to discuss critical national security issues.

The PM himself will preside over the meeting and review the current security situation in the country.

This high-level meeting comes at a time when Pakistan faces a range of security challenges, including terrorism, border conflicts, and regional instability.

With tensions on the rise, the National Security Committee is taking action to ensure the safety and security of the country and its citizens.