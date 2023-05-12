SC supporting those who are burning the country

Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has criticised the courts for allegedly supporting Imran Khan while referring towards him as a criminal. Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the Supreme Court is supporting those who are burning the country, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Marriyum Aurangzeb said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI leader Imran Khan in a legal way, and added that armed groups were deployed by PTI under a “well-thought-out conspiracy” to attack government buildings. She also claimed that PTI leadership had issued instructions to protesters.

The PML-N leader accused the courts of showing bias towards PTI calling PTI as ‘terrorists’ and ‘armed groups’, citing incidents such as the burning of Jinnah House and the house of corps commander and Rana Sanaullah. Marriyum Aurangzeb argued that if relief is given to Imran Khan, then the country will burn. She also accused Imran Khan of theft, claiming he must answer for Rs60 billion. The minister called for accountability and urged the courts to punish those who break the law. She criticised former chief justice Saqib Nisar for giving Khan the certificate of Sadiq (truthful) and Amin (honest), claiming that this has contributed to the current situation. Marriyum Aurangzeb concluded by saying that if the courts continue to support criminals, they will be disrespected.