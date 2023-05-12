GB CM reportedly under ‘house arrest’

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid was reportedly placed under house arrest on Thursday for “sheltering Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders”.

According to a private news channel, the chief minister had provided shelter to the PTI leaders in GB House, after which he was placed under house arrest.

The house has been declared a sub-jail and a contingent of police and rangers was also deployed outside it. Media reports said PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Malika Bukhari, Musrat Cheema and others were taken into custody from GB House Islamabad earlier. Reports said that the role of Khurshid is being evaluated for sheltering the leaders, who were wanted by the police, in the GB house. Moreover, it was further reported that strict action is not being taken against the CM due to his post, however, it has been decided to keep an eye on his activities in the future. They maintained that if the CM wants to go to GB for official duties, the Interior Ministry will consider it, but he will not be allowed to do any activities in Islamabad. Through its official Twitter handle, the PTI condemned the move and questioned “What message does the imposed mafia on the country want to convey at the global level?”