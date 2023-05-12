Gold declines from historic high

Gold price in Pakistan Thursday dropped more than Rs2,000 a day after hitting a historic high, with analysts terming the fluctuations in the international market as the reason behind today’s decline. According to data provided by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,314 per 10 grams to reach Rs237,300 and Rs203,447, respectively. AA Commodities Director Adnan Agar told Geo.tv that although the rate in the international market had increased, the price of the yellow metal witnessed a drop as there were jitters in the market due to the uncertainty surrounding the US debt ceiling.