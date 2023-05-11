Words that Matter

It takes an extraordinary amount of courage to talk–that too, eloquently– of peace when others are giddy about dropping bombs. A spirited press conference by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari may have appeared to come down hard on the ferocious wave of protestors but his culminating expression of hope for elections to be held and “democracy – however much broken it is -(to) continue” stands a class apart from the many others busy furthering their own political agendas at the expense of the hurt sentiments of millions.

Like it or not, former prime minister Imran Khan is a national icon and whatsoever happens to him is bound to elicit an array of responses from all corners. Yet, his party should do a better job of explaining to the supporters that no matter how victorious it may seem in the short run, violence can never be the answer. Torched vehicles, plundered properties, and vandalised institutions are splendid distractions and would only help those hell-bent on subtracting the party from the game altogether.

The only line of action that matters is one that centres around the rule of law and supremacy of the democratic structures. History is replete with examples of how unfair duress only added stature to political leaders that overpowered pygmy forces with great ease and fanfare.

By furnishing untaintable evidence before the honourable courts and investing all energies in parliamentary solutions, the PTI can not only secure a sweeping win in the next round of general elections but considerably build upon its voter base. The critics of today would also wave pompoms from their corner once they see the inclination towards raising a democratic voice.

However, FM Bhutto-Zardari should have looked at both sides of the coin before wondering whether Mr Khan and his supporters wished to remain a political force. So far, most of the top leadership has been arrested “for inciting violent protests.” Elsewhere, PM Sharif warns of dealing with all “miscreants” with iron hands. Before getting overwhelmed with the politically-motivated accountability process, wouldn’t it be worthwhile to actually hold investigations and act in accordance with the law? *