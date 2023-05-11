Blackout in Pakistan

The turmoil in the country, which ensued after the arrest of the opposition leader Imran Khan, is the start of another dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. After showing him and the nation’s dreams of emancipation from the clutches of an authoritarian network, this is the final play making apparent who will be running the show openly from now. Another clear point is – everybody is expendable. What is not acceptable is the blackout of media voices and a complete shutdown of any sources of connection to the outside world. Pakistan has entered into the dystopian future everybody was predicting it would.

The security measures, which allegedly “required” the mobile internet services to be cut or down social media access such as Twitter, Facebook/Meta and other social media platforms, are draconian, to say the least. The blackout is unacceptable. Those with access and means to get around the systems are fine. Ordinary civilians, however, are not able to get across newsfeeds or towards their security or of their loved ones. These will be in a state of pandemonium amongst rioters, trying to pass through. This is not only about personal safety measures. It will also reduce security and connections and links throughout the country, which are vital to keeping alive.

We already understand that people not connected to political opponents–miscreants, thieves, and criminals–are going to take full advantage of this position. It will be difficult to distinguish between the rioting opposition and those who are looking to perform criminal activities. This has reached its boiling point already. The mercurial atmosphere remains as an unsteady economy is going to shut down on itself and people are bracing for the likely implosion.

Today they will most likely shut down phone lines in finality as well. Once again, on a personal level, I would argue that Imran Khan is not the solution for Pakistan. My friend might think he is. We will argue the point, but we would let the issue not become one which sparks hatred, hate speech, antagonism, persecution or danger to each together (or let it spill towards family). On an amplified scale, on a national level, the same dissension should have been fought out democratically in elections.

The corruption charges need to be addressed, but they should be addressed with the correct mechanisms of the rule of law. The disruption triggered by May 9, 2023, is the tipping point that occurred for Article 245 to enter, as some are claiming. Section 144 has been imposed in Sindh.

The darkness that has taken over the country of Pakistan is extreme. No journalist will be able to voice any opinion save from selected sources.

The conundrum, on the other hand, has become that by writing against Imran Khan, one is termed an agent or in support of a particular party. One must understand that independent voices should be allowed to analyse and give balanced opinions keeping in mind all aspects of logic and lateral thinking. The country’s needs, the security of the people, and national well-being must come first as a united front.

Here are a few facts to consider: if IK was ever to have come back, would his party have been able to change the system?

Khan was arrested for a case against him, right before the elections that were supposed to take place- but he was not arrested by the police. Now, where is the rule of law? Nothing is being followed as it should be.

The muffling of several voices for only “approved” ones now displaying a neutral aspect are the only ones allowed online.

Ironically the draconian PECA ordinance was passed by his government. It was a gag order for all journalists who could be termed a nuisance to the authorities then. Luckily, the IHC struck down both ordinances and amendments to the cybercrime laws declaring it “illegal and violative of constitutional provisions.” In the same manner, the voices of the concerned today must be allowed to have a free range of dissent to what is occurring.

In due course, the rioters have not left anybody’s houses, roads, or cars. At this point, there is just a mad rage burning the country down. The PTI leader has claimed that those who are causing harm to the country and its people are not with him.

PDM, as the ruling authority, can be better than this in terms of the steps of this week. They have the best of the best in different fields who are seasoned politicians and there are some excellent statesmen and women in this coalition. Shutting down social media channels and communication at moments, now or in the future should not be the way.

Digital communication or any communication is a way of life and yes, it is considered a human right in today’s world. It cannot be at the whim of those in power. This nation is already suffering due to a lack of outlets and knowledgeable sources of information.

Blocking and cutting communications sources, and phone lines are only a reflection of things within the region that all governance has protested against in history. These moves are a shutdown of all human means of life. It should not have happened in this manner.

One gauge that an opponent’s media is crucial in containing from one perspective. But why is it crucial to blackout the entire country and plunge it into darkness? We are heading toward utter chaos on a massive scale. For the sake of its people and to maintain healthy networks, one must reconsider cutting communications at odd times throughout these times of madness.

The writer is a security analyst with a focus on sociocultural issues.