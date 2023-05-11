Are Tom Cruise and Shakira dating?

With the dating rumours rife, do we see a super power couple in the making with actor Tom Cruise and pop star Shakira?

Earlier this week, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer and the ‘Top Gun’ star sent the internet into a frenzy with relationship buzz after the two were spotted hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Reportedly, Tom Cruise is very much ‘interested’ in pursuing now-single Shakira as he feels ‘chemistry’ between them. According to a source close to the Hollywood A-lister, “He is extremely interested in pursuing her.”

The source also adds, “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” who is also a ‘nice-looking guy and talented’ and the singer ‘isn’t taller’ than Cruise either. However, a source close to the Latin diva clarified that she is not interested in any relationship with Cruise following the Grand Prix hangout.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the insider said of the Grammy winner.

“He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now,” the person added. “Shakira has seen the online rumours that Tom has been courting her – and how fans are chiming in with their opinions – but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Latin pop star and her kids moved out of Barcelona to shift to Miami last month – 10 months after her split with soccer star Gerard Pique amid allegations of him cheating the singer with Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira, 46, and Pique, 36, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Cruise, 60, on the other hand, is father to three children, Isabella, 30, and Connor 28, from his marriage to ‘Days of Thunder’ co-star Nicole Kidman and 17-year-old Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.