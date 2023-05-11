Hania’s post about marriage grabs attention

The latest post of A-list actor Hania Aamir about the pressure of marriage is going viral on social media. The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week to post some of her selfies in bridal attire.

The stunning clicks see the diva looking radiant in an all-gold exquisite outfit along with some heavy, traditional jewels and bridal makeup. “Why does nobody talk about the pressure female actors go through when they get married? How do you top the 284682920 times you’ve dressed up as a bride?” Aamir wondered in the caption of the two-picture gallery.

The now-viral Instagram post was loved by social users on gram and received a massive response for the bridal look of the actor in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noorul Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.