Ayesha Omar goes on a social media detox

A-list actor-host Ayesha Omar announced she is going for a two-week detox from all social media platforms.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing social application, Wednesday, the ‘Habs’ actor announced a brief hiatus from all her social media handles, in order to digitally detoxify herself.

In a note shared on the feed, the celebrity shared her plans for the next two weeks with her millions of followers. “Hello my dearest lovers and haters. Going off the grid for two weeks, starting tonight,” Omar announced.

“Digital, technological, social, mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual and verbal detox for the next 14 days with my favourite person. Myself,” she wrote in the caption.

Omar added that she had been meaning this ‘Island detox or mind and body balance getaway’ for a few weeks and is so grateful to be able to treat herself with this.

“No phone, no internet, no WhatsApp/social media, no technology, no toxins, no chemicals, no caffeine, no photos, no videos, no makeup, no gossip, no alarms, no bullshit and no contact. Just eating less and clean, reading, thinking, manifesting and connecting with my Creator, the universe, this planet and myself. Hoping to be able to put brand new habits and patterns in place,” the celebrity detailed. The actor asked the people to direct their work queries to the mentioned handles while for ‘personal emergencies’, she can be reached to via her mom, details of whom are available with family and friends.

“See you on the other side, Love AO,” Omar concluded.