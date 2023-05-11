Chris Martin Reveals how Dakota Johnson influenced Coldplay concerts

Every concert should look something like this. Chris Martin recently revealed how girlfriend Dakota Johnson helped make Coldplay shows more accessible to the hearing impaired community by using tactile technology.

“They are called SubPacs,” Chris explained on the March 19 episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. “Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this-it’s kind of like body armour -you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base.” The 46-year-old explained that after the Fifty Shades of Grey alum saw how a woman was able to use the technology in the hearing impaired community she told him, “you should use this somehow.”

“So, we started using it and it’s been so amazing and it should get better and better,” Chris continued. “We have ten or twenty now-every night-of those packs and so if you’re hearing impaired we have an area where you sign up and you put on the pack and you can feel the show.”

The “Yellow” singer went on to confess that although the packs are expensive “they are amazing and the things that people do to consider other people are just wonderful.”

And along with her heart-warming contribution to Coldplay concerts, it’s safe to say Dakota, 33, is Chris’ no. 1 fan. Back in November, the Madame Web actress was seen dancing at his show in Buenos Aires, Argentina and she’s previously revealed that she tours with the band when she’s not working. And her frequent attendance at his shows is not lost on Chris, who paid tribute to the Persuasion star during a 2021 Coldplay show in London. While introducing the song “My Universe,” Chris told the crowd, “this is about my universe, and she’s here,” as he pointed to Dakota in the stands before serenading her with the song.

But Chris isn’t the only one who has high admiration for Dakota. The couple-who started dating in 2017-has been vocal about navigating a blended family with Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and their two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. And it’s safe to say it’s going great. “I love her,” the Goop founder gushed to Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 about Dakota. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign-what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”