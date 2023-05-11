Ed Sheeran shares name of baby #2

This baby name is out of this world. Nearly one year after Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second daughter, the singer is revealing her name. He confirmed that the 10-month-old’s name as Jupiter in a Rolling Stone cover story published March 21. Jupiter joins the couple’s family of four, which also includes big sister Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, 2. The news comes a few weeks after the musician shared that Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with Jupiter and that she couldn’t be operated on until after the birth.

The “Perfect” singer told Rolling Stone that he and Cherry considered delivering Jupiter early, however his wife ended up carrying their daughter the full term. She underwent a successful surgery for the tumour in June 2022.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Ed recalled. “You feel so powerless.”

That period of strife was also worsened by the mourning of his best friend Jamal Edwards, who died February 2022 at age 31. And that same month, Ed was in court battling a copyright infringement case regarding his single 2017 hit “Shape of You.” Though he walked away with a legal victory, his mental health suffered greatly from everything he had undergone that February.

“I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” he noted in a March 1 statement. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.” Ed channelled this emotion into his forthcoming album, which he called a “diary entry” into his experiences during this time, and adding that it’s his vulnerable work to date.

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life,” he explained. “This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like. I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

-, (Subtract), will be available to stream on May 5.