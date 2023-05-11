Gisele addresses assumptions about Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is calling time out on all speculation surrounding her divorce from Tom Brady. Nearly five months after the former couple announced their breakup, the supermodel is opening up about their split, telling Vanity Fair that a decision of that nature “takes years to happen.” And amid speculation that end of their 13-year marriage came down to the former quarterback-who announced his retirement and then his prompt return to football in early 2022-choosing his career in an ultimatum over his family, Gisele notes says the assumptions are “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Gisele-who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Tom-told the outlet in an article published March 22. “If there’s one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.” As the Devil Wears Prada actress noted, being seen as “somebody who is against football” couldn’t be better further from the truth. “Are you kidding me?” she continued. “I learned about it! I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it.” Gisele went on to note that her breakup from the newly-retired football star-who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan-couldn’t be attributed to just one factor. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she shared. “It’s not so black and white.” As Gisele explained, relationships simply tend to evolve over time. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she said. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.” But that doesn’t mean Gisele and Tom won’t be teammates for life-especially when it comes to their family. “We’re not playing against each other,” she told the publication. “We are a team and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”