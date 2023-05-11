Sophia Grace cuddles her new-born baby boy in sweet video

Meet Sophia Grace Brownlee’s baby boy! The YouTuber, who became famous as a child after performing with cousin Rosie McClelland on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, gave birth to her and her boyfriend’s first child on Feb. 26. While Sophia has not yet revealed his name, she did share a brief look at her newborn in a new YouTube video posted March 18.

“So I thought I’d give you guys a little sneak peek,” the 19-year-old said, holding her son, whose back faces toward the camera. “I’m not really showing his face yet because I just don’t feel ready to yet.”

The two-week-old, who sports a full head of dark hair like his mom, snoozed against her shoulder as she spoke. Sophia later shared his birth story. She said her dad drove her to the hospital after she went into labour and that her mom and boyfriend later joined them. She described labour as the “worst pain” and ultimately had to have a C-section. “It was getting really traumatic,” she said, “and I did have a really hard time. When I look back at it, it was probably one of the most stressful things that ever happened to me.”

She continued, “I was terrified, obviously, because it’s a big thing. I’ve never had surgery that major before and it was scary. And I wasn’t planning on having a C-section.” Sophia said she ultimately didn’t feel any pain during the procedure. She then described meeting her son for the first time. “I heard him cry,” she said, “and then I cried, because I couldn’t believe that I had my own baby. It was just so surreal. And they sort of showed him to me and it’s so weird, like, I finally got to see what he looked like after nine months and him being in my belly. It’s honestly the best thing ever. Sophia had announced the birth of her baby on Instagram on March 5, sharing a pic of his tiny hands holding hers. Rosie, 16, commented on the post, writing, “I love him so much already,” adding a blue heart emoji.