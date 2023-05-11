No need to invite Ireland, Zimbabwe if Asia Cup is cancelled: Kamran

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer, Kamran Akmal, has suggested that there is no need to invite Zimbabwe or Ireland teams if the Asia Cup 2023 scheduled in Pakistan gets cancelled. He also added that if these teams are being invited, then they should be played against Pakistan’s A-team. Akmal believes that before going to the ICC World Cup, it’s crucial for Pakistan to play tough cricket to boost their confidence. He also mentioned that playing against strong teams like South Africa would be beneficial for them. “If there is no Asia Cup, then my request to you is that there is no need to invite Zimbabwe or Ireland. Or even if you want to invite them, then let your A-team play against them. What is important for us before going to the World Cup is to play tough cricket, as mentioned by our great players such as Inzamam or Javed Miandad before big tournaments, and also by the great Imran Khan, when we were young, they used to say that Pakistan always play with a good team before a big tournament, whether we win or lose, it will be beneficial,” he said.