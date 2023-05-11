PM warns ‘miscreants’ of strict action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warned those taking the law into to their own hands to abide by the law otherwise they will be dealt with an iron fist. “Imran Khan and PTI caused severe damages to sensitive installations of the country. Such scene had never been witnessed in 75 years. Many lives were endangered. Even ambulances were set on fire. Swat motorway was set on fire. Like enemy, installations of armed forces were attacked,” he said in a televised address to the nation. The prime minister said that PTI managed to do what the enemy couldn’t in the past 75 years, adding that even the court declared Imran’s arrest as legal. “I urge miscreants to abide by law otherwise they will face strict action. No one will be allowed to conspire against Pakistan. We will never let this conspiracy succeed,” he warned. The address followed the recent arrest of ex-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, which has further exacerbated the instability in the country.