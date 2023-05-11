PTI’s violent protests alarming: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday termed the violent reaction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the arrest of Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as very alarming and condemnable.

In a series of tweets, the minister said after a lawful arrest, such a burning siege has never been seen in the country. Senator Sherry Rehman said the attack on the residences of military officials and sensitive institutions was not a protest but an attack. “PTI has made a sad history. Imran Khan arrested all the opponents during his regime, but we never set fire to the country and attacked the institutions,” she added.

She added that Faryal Talpur was picked up from the hospital on Chand Raat, Maryam Nawaz was arrested from the hospital, and the opponents were kept in prison for two years.

Sherry Rehman said after the martyrdom of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khape’ (We want Pakistan) to reduce the anger and agitation of the people.

“Yesterday Tehreek-e-Insaf ran provocative ‘Stop Pakistan’ slogans and trends on social media. Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case,” Sherry Rehman said, adding, “If you are innocent, search and prove your innocence, as our leaders have proved in the past. Anarchy and arson will not prove Khan’s innocence.”