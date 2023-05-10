Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

Following the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, significant numbers of people, including PTI party members and the general public, took to the streets in Islamabad.

In order to rally support for Khan and promote peace, many Pakistanis resorted to using VPNs to access social media sites that had been shut down. Actress Maya Ali raised her voice as well, posting a message on her Instagram Story.

Ali urged people to refrain from causing harm to others or themselves during the protests. She emphasized the importance of not damaging vehicles, shops, or robbing anyone, and urged protesters not to harm anyone supporting their captain in any capacity. Sensibly handling the situation without causing danger or harm was stressed as crucial.

Highlighting the destructive actions of a few, Ali made it clear that those engaging in violence and causing chaos were not part of their group, indicating they knew the culprits’ identities. She encouraged people to assist one another during this difficult time and emphasized the need for unity as a nation, echoing the desires of their captain. Ali concluded her message with the hashtag #LiveLongImranKhan.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and a number of other party members were detained during the protests, which also included sit-ins and altercations with the police. As alleged enraged PTI supporters allegedly engaged in stone-pelting incidents and set fire to vehicles, including waterboard trucks and a prison van, the situation worsened.

The police used water cannons, tear gas, and baton charges to disperse the crowd in response, injuring both protesters and law enforcement officers.