Robert De Niro, 79, Becomes Father To Seventh Child

In an interview with ET Canada, actor Robert De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed baby number 7. While promoting his upcoming film “About My Father,” the 79-year-old Oscar winner spoke candidly about parenting in an interview.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he shared while explaining his take on fatherhood.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.” When the interviewer asked about his six children, he corrected, “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed. However, he did not reveal details about his newest family member or about his partner.

A representative for De Niro later confirmed that he is actually a father of seven.

The Academy Award winner is blessed with six children. The actor and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, reported People.

The Godfather actor is also a grandfather. He said that the best part of being a parent or grandparent can do is push their kids to reach for their dreams.

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’ ” De Niro told People in January 2020. “That’s the most I would say – push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.”

The actor added, “It’s important for them to find their own lane.”