‘Emergency committee’ to handle PTI affairs

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting of the central leadership and members of the emergency committee formed by the party chief has been convened to mull future course of action in view of the arrest. The future course of action will be announced after assessing the situation, he added. PTI leaders Saifullah Niazi, Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Qureshi are part of the emergency committee. Qureshi also condemned the “attack” on the IHC and the alleged torture of the party chief during the arrest. He slammed the law enforcers for taking Khan into custody during biometric verification and storming the court. The senior party leader said the party would continue to fight a legal and political war with full determination.

Meanwhile, the PTI has instructed the party’s leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 am on Wednesday.

The party also directed that the ongoing sit-ins and protests across the country continue in their respective locations until the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan who was arrested on Tuesday. Separately, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said the party will approach the Supreme Court in the morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s upholding of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest earlier in the day. He termed the high court’s decision “surprising”.