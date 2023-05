Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram’s services are reportedly down for many users in Pakistan as they are unable to access the popular social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

According to the outage-tracking website, Downdetector.com, users are unable to log in to their accounts on all three platforms, meaning they also couldn’t post or view anything.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

A large number of smartphone users are also complaining about their WhatsApp which is not working both on desktops and cellphones.

Moreover, as per reports, internet speed is also slow for many users across the country.

The partial suspension of social media platforms and WhatsApp came soon after workers and followers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held countrywide protests following party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.