Mohib Mirza nails the dapper look in latest pictures

Mohib Mirza is a name that requires no introduction. His charming personality and brilliant acting skills have won many hearts. He is one of the actors who not only have good looks but also nail every character they portray.

Recently, the Bachana actor took to his Instagram account to share his recent clicks. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a black waistcoat over a white shirt and blue jeans. The brown boots he donned proved to be lit. Mohib’s fashion statements never fail to impress his admirers. He captioned his photos, ‘Rolling…’

His fans rushed to the comment section as he shared the photos. One wrote, ‘kia picture hai! Out class’ Another wrote, ‘Keep rolling’ Mohib Mirza has worked in the Pakistani industry for years. Mohib can do everything, from writing to directing to acting and he does it brilliantly. He has had a highly broad career and has played several different roles during his career. Mohib does not work much on small screens, but when he does, he dominates. His most recent film, Dushman e Jaan, was a huge hit.