Saba Hamid shares picture with Samina Ahmed

Saba Hameed is a versatile actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She nails every character she plays. Her recent portrayal in Mere Hamsafar left her fans awestruck. The Kahin Deep Jale actress shared a photo of herself with legendary Pakistani actress and her friend Samina Ahmed on Instagram. The photo of Saba with Samina went viral on social media and their admirers rushed to the comments section to express their admiration for the two Pakistani stars. One admirer wrote, ‘Log burhe hote hai or ap dono Jawan hote ja rahe hai’ Another penned, ‘Love u both?..my favourites”Saba Hameed is a talented actress who started her acting career on television in 1978. She also did theatre from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. Saba was previously married to Syed Pervaiz Shafi. She has two children from her first marriage, Meesha Shafi and Fairs Shafi. Saba is now married to actor Waseem Abbas.