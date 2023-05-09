Gold price hits an all-time high of Rs230,100 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan surged to another all-time high as investors shifted to the yellow metal due to the political uncertainty that ensued after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. According to data provided by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs3,200 per tola and Rs2,744 per 10 grams to reach Rs230,100 and Rs197,274, respectively. Gold rate has been increasing persistently and hitting new highs almost every other day due to economic uncertainty, but market experts attributed today’s rise to the arrest of Khan – who was apprehended in the Al-Qadir Trust case.