Shaan Shahid shares heart-warming message about daughters

Renowned Pakistani film industry actor, Shaan Shahid, recently took to Twitter to share a heart-warming message about his daughters.

Shahid posted a picture of his daughter applying nail polish to his feet on the microblogging website.

In the caption, Shahid expressed his love for his daughters and wrote that they are the embodiment of love. He also shared that his daughter told him that he looks cute with red nail polish on his feet. He continued his message by stating that daughters are like painters and fathers are their canvases, while also describing daughters as a mercy and a means to heaven.

Shahid encouraged fathers to be proud of having daughters in their lives. The post has received an outpouring of love and support from social media users, with thousands of users liking and sharing the post.

Shaan Shahid is a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, known for his powerful performances and outspoken personality. His message about the importance of daughters has resonated with many, highlighting the need for greater recognition and appreciation of women in society.