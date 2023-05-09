Why did Mishi run behind Imran Khan’s car?

Videos of Pakistani actress and host Mishi Khan have come to the fore in recent days in which she is running behind the car of former prime minister Imran Khan on the occasion of his appearance in Islamabad.

After the videos went viral on social media, many users criticised the actress, on which she has now responded to all the trollers.

On Instagram, Mishi Khan shared a video of running behind Imran Khan’s car and also released a video message to critics in which she said, ‘I go to the Islamabad High Court to support Imran Khan and I run behind his car.’

Mishi Khan said ‘I will run behind his car because he is my passion. I do it keeping my safety in mind. Thank God I have fitness as I go to the gym’.

The actress further said, ‘There are so many trolls, ladies and gents, sitting on sofas all day, come and run with me, your knees are going to give up’.

Mishi said to those who criticised her work, “I have done my work in life. I am not running behind Imran Khan’s car to ask for work. That is a filthy thought of you people”.

She said, ‘I have done a lot of good work in my life and I work as I want, thankfully I have not done any work in my life under compulsion’.

The actress added, ‘Those who are calling me crazy, yes I am crazy, there should be such madness and passion, I will always support them’.