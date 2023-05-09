Matric Urdu paper leaked hours before exam in Sindh

The cheating mafia outperformed the authorities yet again today, leaking the Urdu paper hours before the Matric examination in Sindh.

The Urdu language Class-X paper was distributed via WhatsApp groups in Larkana and Mehrabpur.

Despite local board assurances, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centres. It revealed invigilators and board observers inability to stop the irregularities.

Meanwhile, power outages occurred in several examination centres during the annual examination in Karachi and other cities in Sindh, forcing candidates to take the exam in extreme heat.

Aside from the power outage, students faced difficulties due to the abrupt change of many examination centres.