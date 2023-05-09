PTI leaders support legal recourse suggestion

Responding to the ISPR’s statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that if former prime minister Imran Khan believes any officer is involved in the assassination attempt on him, then transparent and independent investigation must be carried out to ensure that such allegations are not true. In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary expressed concern that the denial of investigations and such a press statement suggest a belief that some individuals are above the law in Pakistan, which is destructive to the nation. “In my opinion, the way ISPR issued the press release was not appropriate. Imran Khan attempted to file an FIR, but it didn’t happen,” Fawad reiterated in a separate interview with a private TV channel. The former information minister said that investigations under section 22A were not conducted, and the JIT record had mysteriously gone missing. Prior to this, he claimed that a “star officer” was removed from his post after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech on Bilawal’s phone call. Another senior leader of the former ruling party, Asad Umar said: “Totally agree with ISPR that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations. Imran Khan has tried to do that by filing an FIR and approaching the Supreme Court.” He said that the institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very positive step forward. Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar spoke out on the current state of law and justice in the country, expressing his concerns about the situation. “There are no sacred cows in the realm of law & justice. In the past 12 months, citizens have been abducted, tortured, blackmailed & shot at. The victims have been unable to lodge FIRs nominating their accused,” he said. “The whole country is now seeking answers,” added the PTI leader.