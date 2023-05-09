President confirms Justice Musarrat as PHC CJ

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday accorded his approval to the appointment of Justice Musarrat Hilali as the regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Justice Hilali has previously been working as acting chief justice of the PHC. The president approved her appointment under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat. After her appointment as the regular CJ, Justice Hilali has become the second female in the country who has been elevated to the office of chief justice of a high court – the first being Justice Syeda Tahir Safdar, the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court. On April 1, the high court got its first woman chief justice as Justice Hilali took the oath of her office. Upon the retirement of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on March 30, the most senior judge of the court, Justice Noorul Amin Khan was appointed as the acting CJ. But his stint lasted a day only. After Justice Khan’s retirement on March 31, a day after he took over as the acting CJ, Justice Hilali was appointed as the first woman acting chief justice of the PHC. The president appointed Justice Hilali as the acting CJ until the appointment of a regular chief justice. On April 14, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously recommended the name of Justice Mussarat Hilali for appointment as the regular chief justice of the high court during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The commission sent its recommendation to the parliamentary committee for approval.