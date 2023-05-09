IG Punjab orders dismantling of unauthorized police posts

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders to immediately eliminate unapproved police check posts across the province.

IG Punjab directed to dismantle all unapproved police posts in Punjab and submit compliance report to central Police office within two days. asked the Central Police Office within two days.

IG Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore, all CPOs and DPOs not to establish any police post without obtaining the prior approval of the IG Punjab and the respective RPOs of their district. Furthermore, he said that, for setting up checkpoints in all districts, the concerned RPOs will have to take permission from IG Punjab by May 9.

IG Punjab said that the establishment of front desk and and installation of CCTV cameras would be ensured at all police check posts established after the approval. He said that there shall no lookups in the police check posts but if the concerned police station is 50 kilometers away, then concerned RPOs may establish lockups with installation of CCTV cameras after approval of IG Punjab.

He said that CCTV cameras installed in lockups should be fully functional for effective monitoring.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all arrests and investigations would be undertaken in the respective police stations.

He said that the establishment of front desk and installation of CCTV cameras at the approved police posts should be completed by May 10.

IG Punjab expressed that that the purpose of police checkpoints is to ensure quick response against criminal activities of crime and drug trafficking, kite flying, arrest of proclaimed offenders.

AIG Operations on behalf of Dr. Usman Anwar has issued notification of above instructions to DIG Operations Lahore, all CPOs and DPOs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in his message to the force and citizens on social media, said that he salutes all the martyrs of the force and the martyred citizens who embraced martyrdom while protecting the lives and property of the citizens and the eternal services and sacrifices of these jawans would never be forgotten. He said that although police did not leave any place of worship or the security of any sensitive place empty, the police are still ensuring the security of mosques, imambargahs and all religious places.

In 2019, the security personnel deputed on shrine of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajwiri, were martyred in 2019.

In this tragic incident head constables elite force Muhammad Sohail, Gulzar Ali, Shahid Nazeer and Constables Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Saddam embraced martyrdom.

IG Punjab said that on the martyrdom day of the martyrs, not only would they be honored, but the families of these martyrs will be called and inquired about their needs.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police would not leave the families of their martyrs alone at any stage of life.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the murder of three women in two different incidents in Gujarat and directed RPO Gujranwala for a report on the incident.

While ordering DPO Gujarat immediate measures, he said that the accused of both the incidents should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the delivery of justice to the relatives should be ensured on a priority basis.