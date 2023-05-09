Media plays key role in spreading awareness about agri research: PARC

For the successful organization of the full print and electronic media coverage of Three-day National Dialogue on Agriculture Research organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council. Mr. Atiq Al Ahsan Qureshi, In-charge of Public Relations Department, PARC, was honored with a shield of appreciation. Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain and Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali presented the shield of appreciation to him in the closing session of the national dialogue while senior officials of the institution were also present on the occasion. Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, thanked the media representatives and said that print and electronic media are playing an important role in creating awareness about agricultural research and bridging the gap between researchers and farmers.

The coverage of the most important event like National Dialogue on Agricultural Research by print and electronic media can reach the farmers in every corner of the country so that the farmers can reap the benefits of agriculture as eminent researchers and scientists in this event hand over years of agricultural research and made agricultural recommendations based on research. He further said that due to the active participation and involvement of local and national media, all the stakeholders of the agricultural sector were brought under one umbrella who will continue to work closely with PARC and assist in disseminating agricultural recommendations to farmers through print and electronic media. Chairman PARC thanked the Public Relations Department of PARC for ensuring professional communication between the media and the institution.