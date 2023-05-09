Robert Gordon University delegation visits NUTECH

A four-member delegation headed by Dr. Duncan Cockburn, Vice Principal for Strategy and Planning at Robert Gordon University (RGU) Aberdeen, Scotland, visited NUTECH with the aim to establish a long-term partnership and explore avenues of collaboration with NUTECH. The delegates were given a detailed briefing on the university’s mission, vision, innovative education system, future academic programs and collaborations with national & international industries and provided updates on progress towards establishing NUTECH as a “University for Industry”. Matters related to future collaborations were discussed. The delegation appreciated the university’s concept and its vision to nurture future generations to fulfill industrial needs.