Audio Leaks and Phone Chatter Surveillance

Are people inside my phone in the state of Pakistan? Most possibly yes. Security measures which have set strict draconian frameworks do require anybody dealing with certain businesses suspected of infidelities to the state, to be monitored. Of course, this is done under strict regulations for the worst-case scenario of high terror suspects. But Pakistan has gained a bad rep for severe human rights issues due to an overriding anti-privacy policy for quite a while now – especially over ordinary citizens.

One of the most policed nations in the world, the surprise is that people now professing surprise over it as if they never knew that it also happened under their governance in the country.

The lack of transparency over such concerns become non-issues with the creation of security threats over time, it became a framework that would span a net over everybody; all under the professing of safekeeping measures. In the past few years, phone chatter is perhaps the most dangerous to the well-being of ordinary citizens, even two housewives from notable families (as was the recent case). It seems the media has used this as a benchmark to speak out. However, none of this is new, it is just amplified with the vested parties now going into an ask for elections.

With the advent of social media, it is the easiest way to create an atmosphere of threat and duress by disseminating social embarrassment on a wide scale.

Pakistan’s historical indulgence in being inside each other’s business might be part of its social construct.

Data leaks were immense security concerns even before the internet; the medium has just changed with most authorities understanding, that information, especially that of private citizens, is the one ticket to monetizing by rogue elements,

The military agencies established the surveillance systems for what they called, a worthy cause. Little did the nation understand that it would soon be victim to much of it being utilized for almost each and every household that has a business of note.

One thing to be aware of the framework would exist of several humans over different tiers as well; this would include information leaks by people as well especially hired help.

As for private data collection, none of this information would have ever been safely tucked inside a server. It would have always been open by multiple sources for misuse.

As a signatory to both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Pakistan is obligated to protect the privacy of its citizens and prevent arbitrary interference with their privacy. This includes protecting ordinary citizens from unwarranted surveillance, considered a violation of human rights. Any surveillance of ordinary civilians in Pakistan that is arbitrary or unlawful is contrary to international human rights laws.

The generic answer is always added with a careful line that this is subject to local laws.

It is true that military defence has been able to gauge more understanding of terrorist outfits through these monitoring measures. Being the objective of constant terror attacks on its soil and political mess and mayhem Pakistan will always be on high alert.

Fundamentalists have not helped the situation with their diatribe against minority communities either or anybody they feel is a threat to their autonomy as a primarily Muslim state, with internal security threats for its citizens should be monitored.

The one thing that can be understood is that any government (now or of the next) will never be able to dismantle what it set into motion as the largest network of surveillance over the country.

With the recent increase in audio leaks, deep fake videos, and the use of AI has been weaponized against ordinary civilians here; it just becomes part of a hybrid war against its people. But this is not pertaining to any one government and cannot be blamed thereon.

Pakistan’s historical indulgence in being inside each other’s business might be part of its social construct. It is part of the same structure that has birthed this conundrum; the only difference is it is more widespread and easy to obtain each other’s data and violate privacy.

The Utopian idea of freedom of thought and expression does remain in the consciousness of its people. Though one wonders, why play cry wolf now? The audio surveillance systems have been there for over three decades.

We are a generation which has grown up with the understanding that Pakistan is a deep state with security measures that will never leave its citizens alone. It is a matter of perspective of how one is required to continue living here while understanding the complexities of such a nation.

The writer is a security analyst known for her articles on sociocultural issues.