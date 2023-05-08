Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan finally announces new release date

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has announced the official release date for his highly anticipated film, Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, is set to hit theaters on September 7.

Previously, there were rumors that the release of Jawan was postponed until August, and fans were eagerly waiting for a new release date. However, on May 6, Shahrukh Khan took to social media to unveil a new poster of the film, featuring his character’s unusual and exciting look, and shared the official release date.

The poster of Jawan left fans spellbound, and the motion poster he shared further increased their excitement. Fans rushed to the comment section to express their enthusiasm, with one of them writing, “Another Toofan at the box office,” and another suggesting, “Public holiday declare kardo 7th September.”

According to reports, Shahrukh Khan asked the director to postpone the release to maintain a gap between Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which is also scheduled to release soon.

Jawan features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The movie was previously slated to release on June 2, but now fans will have to wait until September to see Shahrukh Khan in a new avatar.

The anticipation for Jawan is at an all-time high, and fans can’t wait to see the superstar on the big screen once again.