What will Sonam Kapoor wear for King Charles III’s coronation concert?

Actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to attend King Charles III’s coronation concert. The news itself has got her fans quite excited. Amid the excitement, details about her outfit have been finally revealed. According to the latest report, Sonam will be wearing a floor-length gown co-designed by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Apart from Sonam, several celebs like Tom Cruise, The Pussycat Dolls, and others are expected to attend the concert.

Sonam will be appearing on stage ‘to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ This will mark her first appearance at an event for the royal family. According to Vogue India, Sonam’s gown features a band detail around the shoulders that frames the

corseted bodice, extending into a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats. The report suggests that the gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna contributed the calico-inspired print to finish the whole picture. The Indian designer took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century calico prints, which were a commodity commonly traded between India and the UK in the past. Post tying the knot with Anand Ahuja, the actress shifted to London. Sonam currently stays in the UK, with her husband and their son Vayu.

After Vayu’s birth, the actress is all set to return to the big screen with her next film, Blind. The first look was unveiled recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in Scotland. Reportedly, Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and it revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.