Madiha Imam reveals details about her husband

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam has finally opened up about her spouse, Moji Basar, after keeping her marriage under wraps for a few days. The talented artist confirmed her marriage to Basar on May 4, revealing that they tied the knot on May 1.

After the wedding announcement, fans were curious to know more about the actress’s husband. Some speculated that he was an Indian or Nepali Hindu filmmaker and writer based on his facial features.

However, Madiha Imam has put an end to these rumors by clarifying that her husband is not Indian nor a filmmaker. In a recent statement, the actress revealed that she had been friends with Moji Basar for a long time before they got married. They had a strong friendship that eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets have reported that Moji Basar hails from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The couple’s wedding has received widespread attention on social media, with fans and well-wishers sending their congratulations and best wishes for their future together.