The Aquaman actor Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and planning to move to Madrid, revealed Page Six report.

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff claimed in an article published recently. According to the journalist, a friend of Heard said, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

The source close to Heard also told the publication that the 37-year-old star may one day return to the good old Hollywood.

The campaign gained momentum last spring when Heard and Depp made allegations of domestic violence and abuse during their highly-publicized defamation trial in Virginia. The jury awarded Depp more than $10 million, while Heard received $2 million.